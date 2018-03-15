Six-vehicle collision on motorway causes heavy rush-hour delays
A six-vehicle collision on the M7 this afternoon has led to heavy delays this evening.
According to gardai the multi-vehicle crash took place between Junction 10 and Junction 9 on the southbound side of the motorway at approximately 4.15pm.
Gardai say that there are no reports of any injuries from the collision however, the incident is still causing delays on the busy stretch of road.
AA Roadwatch say that there are still heavy delays on that stretch of the motorway, from Junction 4 on the N7 Rathcoole all the way to Junction 9 Naas North and again after Junction 10.
They also report there is debris on the off ramp at Junction 12.
Elsewhere, in Galway, there is a 12km queue now from Eyre Square to Claregalway due to an incident on the N84.
Online Editors