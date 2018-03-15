Six-vehicle collision on motorway causes heavy rush-hour delays

According to gardai the multi-vehicle crash took place between Junction 10 and Junction 9 on the southbound side of the motorway at approximately 4.15pm.

Gardai say that there are no reports of any injuries from the collision however, the incident is still causing delays on the busy stretch of road.

AA Roadwatch say that there are still heavy delays on that stretch of the motorway, from Junction 4 on the N7 Rathcoole all the way to Junction 9 Naas North and again after Junction 10.