Six out of 10 adults in Ireland say they’ve ‘enjoyed life in lockdown’

Over half of Irish people have admitted that they’ve enjoyed life during lockdown, according to a new survey.

The survey, conducted by Zahara, found that 59pc of the 4,191 respondents have enjoyed life in lockdown. Of these, 53pc said it gave them more time to spend with family, 26pc said there’s less pressure to be social while 13pc enjoy the ability to save more money than usual.

A total of 37pc said there are some aspects of the ‘old normal’ they don’t miss, while 16pc said they are nervous about life returning to its pre-pandemic ways.

When asked which aspects of life brought about by the pandemic they would like to keep, 44pc said a greater appreciation of the time spent with family and friends, while 23pc said less time commuting to and from work.

When it comes to the activities that participants are most looking forward to once restrictions are eased, 65pc said being around loved ones, 17pc said travelling and 12pc said eating out.

Just 2pc said they are most looking forward to going back to the pub.

Despite six in 10 adults saying they have enjoyed life in lockdown, 30pc of respondents said they are currently experiencing mental health difficulties caused by the pandemic. Out of this cohort, just 23pc have received counseling or psychological support.

Of all adults surveyed, 42pc said their ability to do their job has been significantly impacted by Covid-19 while 49pc said they are struggling to balance work and childcare responsibilities.

A quarter said the mental health impacts of the pandemic have had a knock-on effect on their ability to work.

Of those who are currently working from home, 51pc are hoping for a balance of both home and office work in the future, while 25pc don’t want to return to office life.

People’s relationship with alcohol has also changed due to the pandemic, with 16pc saying they are drinking more while 16pc are consuming less.

“The findings from our latest consumer sentiment report show people in Ireland are not only becoming accustomed to living with Covid-19 but have warmed to the small wins that come with a slower pace of life,” Gina Miltiadou, managing director of Zahra said.

"The pandemic has forced people to reevaluate what matters most, which, for many, will have an indefinite impact on how we choose to live our lives moving forward.”