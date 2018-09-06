Six children among nine people rushed to hospital after school bus and car involved in early-morning collision

Nine people, including six children, two adults, and a teenager, have been taken to hospital with serious injuries, following a collision between a school bus and a car, in Co Limerick.

The collision which occurred at Ardvarna, Lisnagry, was reported to emergency services at 8.15am this morning.

The 33-seater bus, contracted by Bus Éireann from a private operator, and white Renault Laguna, collided near a house, on a bend in the road.

One of the passengers on the bus managed to exit the vehicle and run a mile to a house to raise the alarm, a source said.

The bus was ferrying children to Newport Post Primary School.

The school has been asked for comment.

Two people travelling in the car were cut from the wreckage by firefighters attached to Limerick City Fire and Rescue Service.

The driver and passenger of the car, along with the six schoolchildren and their bus driver, were all taken to hospital in a fleet of ambulances.

“Out of the six injured children, one has a (suspected) broken jaw; another has a (suspected) broken arm; and four have head lacerations,” said the source.

The driver of the bus is believed to have sustained a chest injury.

At least five ambulances responded to the scene and quickly set up a “staging area” nearby to initially give space to firefighters as they cut the driver and passenger from their car and helped the injured off the bus.

Some of the nine injured are said to have sustained “serious, but not life threatening injuries”.

Earlier, a spokeswoman for Munster Fire Control said five units attached to the Limerick City and County Fire and Rescue Service as well as one unit from Newport, Co Tipperary, were dispatched to the scene.

Gardai have closed the road and are awaiting the arrival of a Forensic Collision Inspector to conduct a technical examination of the scene.

A Bus Eireann spokeswoman stated: “At approximately 8.15am this morning at Ahane in Co Limerick, there was a collision between a vehicle and a contracted school transport bus.”

“The bus was carrying seven pupils en route to Newport Post Primary School.”

“Emergency services were called to the scene and attended to some minor injuries, and we wish to acknowledge their speedy response.”

“An investigation into the incident is being carried out by An Garda Síochána - which we are co-operating fully with – and an internal investigation will also be completed.”

The spokeswoman confirmed all seats on the bus had seatbelts. “By law all school transport buses must have safety belts,” they added.

Online Editors