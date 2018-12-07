Cocaine and cannabis worth almost €4m was seized by gardaí in three separate operations in Dublin last night.

Six arrested as gardaí seize €4m of drugs, including handover in Liffey Valley

A handover of some 35kg of cocaine - with a street value of €3m - was intercepted by gardaí, with support from the specialist Drugs and Organised Crime Unit, at a car park in Liffey Valley in West Dublin last night.

The car park is not connected to the Liffey Valley shopping centre, and is located closer to Clondalkin.

It's understood the drugs were being moved from a car with a Dutch registration plate to an Irish-registered vehicle.

Four men were arrested during the operation - two are believed to be from the Netherlands and the other two men have addresses in Co Meath.

Separately, gardaí seized cannabis worth €800,000 from a van which was stopped on the Naas Road last night. A man, with an address in Navan, Co Meath, was arrested during this incident.

And in Finglas, in North Dublin, gardaí discovered cannabis worth €200,000 during a pre-planned raid. One man was arrested.

The seizures are as a result of long and complex surveillance into major organised crime gangs, including figures in the Kinahan cartel's drug distribution network.

The 35kgs of cocaine was wrapped and sealed into more than 30 packages and concealed in plastic tubs with Power Plus written on them.

It is believed the gang were trying to conceal them as some sort of protein, herbal or vitamin supplements.

The tubs were being transferred between a Dutch registered car and an Irish car in the car park.

The cars had been under surveillance by the Drug and Organised Crime Bureau.

Three men, two of them Irish and one Dutch, and a woman from the Dominican Republic, were arrested at the scene.

All four are in their 40s and are being held at Ballyfermot, Clondalkin and Lucan garda stations for questioning.

In a follow up search at ahouse in Co Meath €50,000 in cash was also recovered

In a second part of the operation targeting another Meath-based drugs gang, officers from the bureau found 45kgs of cannabis herb worth more than €800,000, when they stopped a van at Rathcoole on the Naas Road.

One man in his 40s, who is from Navan, was arrested in that operation.

Irish Independent