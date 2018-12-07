Six arrested as gardaí seize €4m of drugs

Cocaine and cannabis worth almost €4m was seized by gardaí in three separate operations in Dublin last night.

A handover of some 35kg of cocaine - with a street value of €3m - was intercepted by gardaí, with support from the specialist Drugs and Organised Crime Unit, at a car park in Liffey Valley in West Dublin last night.

It's understood the drugs were being moved from a car with a Dutch registration plate to an Irish-registered vehicle.

Four men were arrested during the operation - two are believed to be from the Netherlands and the other two men have addresses in Co Meath.

Separately, gardaí seized cannabis worth €800,000 from a van which was stopped on the Naas Road last night. A man, with an address in Navan, Co Meath, was arrested during this incident.

And in Finglas, in North Dublin, gardaí discovered cannabis worth €200,000 during a pre-planned raid. One man was arrested.

