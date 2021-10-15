| 10.7°C Dublin

Sir Alex Ferguson praised Mickey Harte in a letter following murder of Catholic PSNI officer

Sir Alex Ferguson and Mickey Harte Credit: Getty Images/INPHO Expand

Niamh Campbell

Sir Alex Ferguson told Mickey Harte he was “impressed” by the former Tyrone GAA boss in a letter 10 years ago, Harte has revealed in his new book.

Three months after the murder of Harte’s daughter, Michaela, in 2011, he received a letter from the legendary ex-Manchester United manager.

It came in light of the murder of Ronan Kerr (25), a Catholic PSNI officer from Co Tyrone that was killed outside his home by a car bomb.

