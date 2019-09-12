Siptu calls for workers affected by the beef crisis to get financial support from Government

Siptu has called for income support to be provided to workers affected by the beef crisis.

On Monday, approximately 3,000 factory workers were temporarily laid off as meat plants around the country closed their doors due to the ongoing dispute and protests by farmers at factories.

Siptu organiser Terry Bryan said: “We currently have thousands of workers laid off and this is causing massive hardship for their families across the country.

"These are families with bills to pay, children to feed and rent now due. Not all the workers who have been laid off will have automatic entitlement to Social Welfare payments because of the Work Permit System.

“We are calling on the Government to develop a fund that will provide income support to these workers and we insist that the beef processors, as a group, should contribute to this fund to off-set the real hardship their employees are now facing.”

Negotiations between the sides broke down on Monday, as meat factories walked away from the talks due to the ongoing protests.

Meat Industry Ireland, which represents the factories, said that due to the ongoing blockades across most of the beef processing businesses in the country, it had no option but to shut the doors due to the protests, a move that was criticised by Siptu.

