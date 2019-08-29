Sinn Féin receives €1.6m political donation from mystery donor

Sinn Féin has received a massive £1.5m (€1.6m) donation from a mysterious supporter who has passed away.

Northern Ireland Electoral Commission records show the party received the substantial political donations form an individual named William E Hampton.

Mr Hampton, who is not Irish, donated £500,000 (€551,350) to the party in March and £1m (€1.1m) in April.

The donation is reportedly the largest ever given to a Northern Ireland political party.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson told the Irish News it received a “significant donation from a party supporter who passed away”.

"We're obviously pleased that he has chosen to bequest this sum to the party and it's a positive boost to Sinn Féin in working towards Irish unity and towards our political objectives,” the spokesperson said.

"We are in full compliance with the requirements of the Electoral Commission on all of this,” they added.

Sinn Féin has not released any detail on who Mr Hampton is or why he decided to leave so much money to the party.

Online Editors