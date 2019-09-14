Sinn Féin mystery donor had his ashes buried in west Belfast
The Englishman who left £1.5 million to Sinn Fein had his ashes buried in west Belfast, it has emerged.
Sinn Fein received the windfall in the will of a party supporter living in Wales.
The gift was made by William E Hampton and paid in two instalments of £1 million and £500,000 in April and May.
The contribution is the largest donation given to a political party in Northern Ireland.
Mr Hampton, who was not married and had no children, left some money to friends and acquaintances, but the main beneficiary of the will was Sinn Féin.
It is understood that he spent some time living in Ireland and was a long-time supporter of the party before his death on January 11 2018 at his home in Pembrokeshire, Wales, at the age of 82.
Read more: Donor who left €1.6m to Sinn Féin 'mutilated himself after allegation of affair'
Mr Hampton's headstone is in Hannahstown Cemetery, as reported by the Irish News.
It reads: "True friend of Ireland. Remembered by his friends and comrades in Sinn Fein."
It's understood an interment ceremony took place last year and was attended by senior members of the party.
The TUV leader Jim Allister has written to the National Crime Agency over the donation.
He has asked for the agency to investigate the donation.
Read more: 'Billy was definitely threatened and was forced to get out of Ireland quick', says neighbour of €1.6m Sinn Fein donor
PA Media
