Sinn Féin won’t solve the housing crisis, say voters

Most voters do not think a Sinn Féin-led government would resolve the housing crisis as support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party has fallen significantly for the first time in over a year.

The latest Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent also finds a clear majority of voters believe Ms McDonald should explain how she funded the renovation of her family home in Dublin.

While it remains the most popular party in the country, Sinn Féin has dropped three points to 34pc — its first significant drop in support in the Ireland Thinks series since April last year.

There is no benefit for the Coalition parties, however, with Fine Gael unchanged on 21pc, Fianna Fáil also unchanged on 17pc and the Green Party dropping one point to 3pc.

Despite the Government facing huge criticism for its handling of the housing and homelessness crisis, 58pc of voters answered “No” when asked if they believed a Sinn Féin-led government could resolve the crisis, with just 24pc saying it could and 17pc unsure.

The poll also finds 61pc of voters believe the Government should pause accepting refugees from Ukraine and other countries amid unprecedented pressure on the State’s accommodation system, with 26pc saying there should not be a pause and 13pc unsure. The fall in support for Sinn Féin has benefited others on the opposition benches, with Solidarity-People Before Profit is up one to 5pc, the Social Democrats up one point to 4pc, Aontú also up one to 4pc, and Independents and Others are up two points to 10pc. Labour is unchanged on 3pc.

A Sinn Féin-led government that excludes Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil remains the most popular choice, when voters are forced to choose, on 43pc, but support for the re-election of the current three-party Government has increased to 41pc, up five points.

Speaking at the Sinn Féin ard fheis last night, Ms McDonald said change can no longer be stopped by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as she asked voters to let her lead the next government.

“Change is on our doorstep,” she said, describing the changeover in the Taoiseach’s Office as “political hokey pokey”.

“Change can’t be stopped by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael,” she said, saying the parties are “now so joined at the hip that it doesn’t matter to them which leader is Taoiseach”.

Earlier, Ms McDonald said her home was paid for with a mortgage that she was still paying off.

She declined to outline how much the renovation, which was the subject of coverage in a recent biography of the Sinn Féin leader by former cabinet minister Shane Ross, had cost.

While 59pc of voters said she should explain how she funded the renovation in the interests of transparency, 33pc said she should not, while 8pc were unsure.

The poll also finds the public are evenly split on whether they would prefer Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to become Taoiseach next month or for Micheál Martin to continue in the office.

Ahead of the planned rotation of the Taoiseach’s Office, 39pc of voters want Mr Varadkar to replace the Fianna Fáil leader while 39pc want Mr Martin to remain in the top job. Just over a fifth of voters, 22pc, are unsure.

Mr Martin also has the highest approval rating of the four main party leaders on 46pc, up two points, with Ms McDonald on 45pc, also up two points.

Mr Varadkar is up three points to 40pc with Green Party leader Eamon Ryan up one point to 22pc.

The poll also finds 53pc of voters believe Sinn Féin’s housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin was right to apologise to the Department of Finance chief economist for saying he should be sacked, with 24pc saying he was not right and 23pc unsure. However, a strong majority of the public, 64pc, believe civil servants in Ireland have too much power, with 21pc saying they did not and 15pc unsure.​

As the COP27 climate summit starts in Egypt today, 50pc of voters do not believe enough is being done in Ireland to reduce carbon emissions, with 39pc saying enough is being done and 11pc unsure.

An overwhelming majority of voters think it is unlikely the climate summit in Sharm El Sheikh will result in significant action to tackle the crisis, with 40pc saying it is fairly unlikely and 39pc stating it is very unlikely.

Meanwhile, 73pc of voters support the development of a Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Kerry to supplement Ireland’s gas and energy supplies — a move strongly opposed by Green leader Mr Ryan, who is also the Environment Minister.

Following the controversy over comments by Fr Seán Sheehy at a church in Listowel last week — where he suggested same-sex couples were going to hell, described transgenderism as lunacy and criticised supplying condoms to teenagers — 54pc of voters said the priest’s comments as expressed should have no place in the Ireland of today.

Twenty-four per cent of voters said that while they disagreed with the comments, he was only expressing the official position of the Catholic Church.

Nearly a fifth of voters, 18pc, said they agreed with the comments, with 7pc of those saying he is entitled to say what he said during the mass.

In a separate question asked of those polled, 67pc said they favoured the expansion of the criminal offence of hate speech to include online content and social media, including abusive or threatening speech or writing that expresses prejudice against a particular group.

The poll was carried out among 1,002 people with a margin of error of +/- 3pc.