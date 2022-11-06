| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sinn Féin won’t solve the housing crisis, say voters

Public lacks faith in the party on key issue as Sinn Féin support dips, poll shows

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the media at the Sinn Fein ard fheis at the RDS in Dublin yesterday. Picture by Damien Storan Expand

Close

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the media at the Sinn Fein ard fheis at the RDS in Dublin yesterday. Picture by Damien Storan

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the media at the Sinn Fein ard fheis at the RDS in Dublin yesterday. Picture by Damien Storan

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald speaks to the media at the Sinn Fein ard fheis at the RDS in Dublin yesterday. Picture by Damien Storan

Hugh O'Connell

Most voters do not think a Sinn Féin-led government would resolve the housing crisis as support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party has fallen significantly for the first time in over a year.

The latest Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent also finds a clear majority of voters believe Ms McDonald should explain how she funded the renovation of her family home in Dublin.

More On Sinn Féin

Most Watched

Privacy