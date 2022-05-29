Sinn Féin remains most popular political party, says latest poll

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in the Republic of Ireland, according to the latest polling.

A Business Post/Red C poll shows support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up two points to 36pc.

The polling figures come after Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party following the Assembly elections in Northern Ireland earlier this month.

Fine Gael found its support dropping a point to 20pc, while Fianna Fail also dropped by a point to 15pc.

According to the poll, the Green Party is on 5pc support.

Backing for Independent TDs sits at 11pc.

Labour, led by new leader Ivana Bacik, has support at 3pc.

The poll puts support for the Social Democrats at 4pc.

People Before Profit-Solidarity remains at 3pc, while Aontu is at 2pc.

The Red C poll was based on interviews with a random sample of 1,002 adults aged 18 and over between May 20 and May 25.