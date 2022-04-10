Sinn Féin link with IRA during Troubles deters voters

Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald's party has been the most popular in the country for more than a year

Although riding high in the polls for the past year, Sinn Féin’s popularity dropped significantly to below 30pc when voters were asked how the party’s links to the IRA would affect their vote.

The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks opinion poll for April found 28pc of the public would still support the party as the link between Sinn Féin and the terror group at the time of the Troubles would not “negatively affect” their vote.

Sinn Féin has been polling as the most popular party in the country for more than a year, with the same poll published in this newspaper last week putting it at 33pc (up two points on the previous month), making it the most popular party in the country.

When asked, in a question for this week’s Sunday Independent, about links between Sinn Féin and the IRA, 33pc of respondents said this was a “major part” of the reason for them not supporting the party.

A total of 23pc of those polled said they would never vote for Sinn Féin anyway, while a further 14pc said they liked Sinn Féin’s policies in general, but the party’s link to the IRA could “negatively affect” their vote.

During the Troubles, Sinn Féin was described as the political wing of the IRA, but the party insisted it was a separate organisation. Sinn Féin representatives were banned from the airwaves in both Ireland and the UK at different periods during the Troubles.

Kevin Cunningham, managing director of Ireland Thinks and a lecturer in politics at Trinity College Dublin, said the poll suggested if Sinn Féin had no association with the IRA, support for the party would perhaps be higher.

“Sinn Féin’s association with the IRA seems to be mostly priced into its vote; 77pc of Sinn Féin supporters, or 28pc of the overall vote (77pc of the 33pc that Sinn Féin polled), state that it doesn’t negatively affect their vote,” he said.

“And while this association prevents Sinn Féin from increasing its support, as time passes the Troubles is increasingly viewed as a historical event.

“While the poll shows that linking the party to the IRA is perhaps not the silver bullet, it does show that it prevents the party from reaching the level of support Fianna Fáil reached for much of the State’s history.

“While older demographics are more likely to negatively view their association with the IRA, it is a mistake to assume Sinn Féin supporters are entirely defined by a lack of memory or awareness of the Troubles.

“The age distribution of the Sinn Féin vote is no more tilted towards younger voters than that of the social democrats or, indeed, any typical European left-wing party.”