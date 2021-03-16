Leo Varadkar has previously apologised over the affair and has said his legal advice is that he "committed no offence". Photo: Tom Honan/Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

The Sinn Féin leader has repeated her call for Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to be sacked by Taoiseach Micheál Martin following his leaking of a doctors’ pay agreement.

But finance minister Paschal Donohoe backed his party leader and accused Mary Lou McDonald of “looking for a political” head.

Ms McDonald said while the matter being investigated by Gardaí she felt the issue was a “gross breach” and an “abuse of position” by the then Taoiseach.

She said the incident is “the worst form of insider crony politics”.

Gardaí have upgraded their investigation into the matter and a file is expected to be sent to the DPP within the next two months, at which point a decision will be made on whether to prosecute.

Ms McDonald told Newstalk this morning that if this type of action had been carried out and admitted by anyone in any organisation, they would be sacked.

And she told the station’s breakfast show she found it “astonishing” that there would be any attempts to link such actions to controversies within her party in recent years.

She denied there were any similarities between this incident and former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams’s previous arrest and subsequent release by gardaí after being questioned on the murder of Jean McConville. Ms McDonald also denied the matter could be compared to Northern Sinn Féin leader Michelle O’Neill’s attendance at the funeral of long-time party activist Bobby Storey.

“There is no equivalence”, Ms McDonald said.

“We have been making this case since last November surrounding the leaking of the draft GP contract which was leaked by Leo Varadkar to a third party, who happened to a be a friend of his,” she said.

“Unfortunately the Government chose to support [Mr Varadkar] and in January more information emerged casting further doubts...

“We have seen a gross abuse of power when Leo Varadkar was Taoiseach…. I am of the belief the Taoiseach should have removed him from his position in November.

“The criminal aspect of this is not for us to call - that's a matter for the [gardai]....

“I’m sticking with what we know, what the taoiseach conceded happened on the floor of the Dail.

“It was reckless… This was the taoiseach, the head of government.”

She added that it was “a draft GP document, a document the health minister could not get his hands on.”

“Any other individual would have been sacked,” Ms McDonald said.

The Taoiseach yesterday came out in support of Mr Varadkar, saying: “The Taoiseach has confidence in the Tánaiste and has nothing further to add to the comments he made previously.”

However, two Fianna Fáil TDs, Marc MacSharry and Jackie Cahill, broke ranks with their party and said he should step aside while the investigation was under way.

This morning Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe also backed the Fine Gael leader, telling Newstalk Breakfast he had worked with Mr Varadkar for many years and that a resignation was not warranted. Sinn Féin were “just looking for a polictical head”, he said.

“I evaluate what I see with my own eyes," Minister Donohoe said.

"I worked with Leo Varadkar for many years... I worked for him as taoiseach, I hope to see him become taoiseach again.

"He’s a man of the highest standard and holds himself to the highest standard each day."

Minister Donohoe said Mr Vardakar made “hundreds of decisions” every day and he “tried to do the right thing each day” but “he ackowledged he got this wrong, he acknowledged it quickly and apologised for it.”

