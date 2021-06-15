Sinn Fein call on UK Government to legislate for Irish language at Westminster after Stormont stalemate

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald has called on the UK Government to introduce Irish language legislation at Westminster.

Mrs McDonald said she was taking the step after DUP leader Edwin Poots told the party he would not be introducing Irish language legislation in the currently Assembly mandate.

The Sinn Fein leader said the party now saw no other way to resolve the issues around the Irish language.

Sinn Fein and DUP delegations met with Secretary of State Brandon Lewis on Monday.

Following the resignation of Arlene Foster as First Minister, Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill ceased to be deputy First Minister.

The parties must agree to support each other nominations ahead of an Assembly meeting next Monday, with Mr Poots nominating Paul Givan to the

position of First Minister.

There has been widespread speculation Sinn Fein may refuse to support Mr Givan if the DUP did not give guarantees on support Irish language legislation ahead of the scheduled Assembly election next May.

Irish language legislation was included in the New Decade, New Approach Agreement as part of a wider cultural package including Ulster

Scots, however the agreement did not include an Irish Language Act.

If an agreement cannot be reached the Executive could collapse and the UK Government would be obliged to call an early election.

Mrs McDonald said her party told Mr Lewis that the UK Government now needed to introduce Irish language legislation in the House of Commons.

“A number of weeks ago the British government offered to legislate for Acht Gaeilge in this way," she revealed.

“At that time we said our preference was that Irish language legislation would be delivered through the Assembly and Executive as was agreed in New Decade New Approach. We have pursued that option vigorously over the last number of weeks."

The Sinn Fein President said the party had "engaged intensively with the DUP and with party leader Edwin Poots".

"He has told us that they will not be delivering Acht in this mandate," she said.

“This legislation was negotiated a year and a half ago and it is now incumbent on the British and Irish governments to act.This is the only way forward to finally resolve this issue.”

On Monday Mr Poots said he would support Irish language legislation, but would not confirm it would be introduced in the current Assembly mandate.

He told the BBC "time will tell" if it would be introduced before next year's scheduled election.

"Setting pre-conditions is not appropriate, it's not respecting someone's mandate, and we cannot be in a circumstance where we have pre-conditions set for the selection of our first minister.

"And I'm not setting pre-conditions to the selection of Sinn Fein's deputy first minister," Mr Poots said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood accused the DUP and Sinn Fein of turning Stormont into a "soap opera".

"I fear if this place comes down this time, it won't come back," the Foyle MP told a Stormont press conference.

UUP leader Doug Beattie said he feared some politicians wanted the institutions to fall and the return of direct rule from London.

"I don't think it's something that people should be wishing for," he said.

"Because once Stormont collapses, it's going to be incredibly hard to get it back up and running again, if we ever will do."