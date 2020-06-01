Sinn Fein against legalising abortion in cases of non-fatal foetal abnormalities in Northern Ireland

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald (left) and Michelle O'Neill during her party's ard fheis (annual conference) at the Millenium Forum in Derry. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Sinn Féin has come out against legalising abortion in cases of non-fatal foetal abnormalities in Northern Ireland.

The party was criticised by pro-choice campaigners over the weekend after it emerged that it was tabling an amendment to a DUP motion to restrict new abortion regulations.

The Westminster government last year passed a law to lift Northern Ireland’s near ban on abortion. Regulations to legalise access to abortion for the first time came into effect from March, but no abortion services have yet been commissioned by the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

Under the regulations, abortion is available with no restriction on reason up to 12 weeks’ gestation. Terminations when there is a risk of the woman’s physical or mental health being injured are available up to 24 weeks’ gestation. An abortion would also be available in cases of foetal abnormalities, with no gestational limit. The regulations were based on recommendations to reform Northern Ireland’s abortion law from the UN committee on the elimination of discrimination against women (CEDAW).

On Tuesday, the DUP will table a motion in Stormont which “rejects the imposition of abortion legislation which extends to all non-fatal disabilities, including Down syndrome”. A Sinn Féin amendment would limit the motion to rejecting just the abortion regulations which would legalise terminations in cases of non-fatal foetal abnormalities.

In Northern Ireland, abortion is legal in cases of fatal foetal abnormalities but not in cases where the foetus is likely to survive. There have been concerns that legalising abortion in cases of non-fatal foetal abnormalities would lead to terminations on the grounds of disability.

In a lengthy statement, Sinn Féin said that it was in favour of legalising access to abortion in Northern Ireland, including free access up to 12 weeks’.

“However, Sinn Féin does not support CEDAW’s recommendation to provide abortion in the case of severe fetal impairment,” a spokesman for Sinn Féin said.

Heidi Crowter, a disability rights activist, wrote an open letter to MLAs asking them to reject “discriminatory abortion legislation from Westminster". Ms Crowter, who has Down’s Syndrome, said she found the new proposed abortion legislation in Northern Ireland “hurtful and offensive.”

The Westminster government is responsible for human rights in all devolved UK nations. A ruling last year said that Northern Ireland’s anti-abortion laws were a breach of human rights, forcing the UK government to intervene.

Amnesty International said that because the regulations come from Westminster, tomorrow’s motion will change nothing but would be a “clear signal that the DUP wants to roll back the hard-won rights of women and girls.”

“Sinn Féin and other parties must not prop up a dangerous anti-choice agenda – instead, they should support human rights and show they’re on the side of women,” Grainne Teggart, a campaign manager for Amnesty International, said.

“Women and girls are being failed and forgotten – left without vital abortion services, despite regulations coming into force 2 months ago.”

She added that while new abortion services had failed to be introduced in the north, Covid-19 had “made it unsafe to travel for an abortion, severely restricting women’s ability to access the service outside Northern Ireland.”

