SINISTER new graffiti has been sprayed on three walls in the capital’s north inner city, signalling that a deadly gangland feud will not end until Patsy Hutch – the brother of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch – is killed.

Sinister grafitti sprayed in bid to lure Patsy Hutch from hiding for feud murder

“Patsy dies feud ends”, the sinister messages read at three locations including the North Circular Road and Clonliffe Avenue, close to the family home of Patsy Hutch (57) in nearby Champions Avenue.

It is understood the graffiti was put there late on Tuesday night by people linked to the Kinahan cartel. TENSIONS

Gardai are concerned at the development, as it may have been an attempt to lure Patsy from his home in order to shoot him. Sources have said tensions remain “extremely high” in the area, with Patsy considered the number one target for the cartel.

Grafitti that has been sprayed on a wall in Clonliffe Avenue

“Incidents of graffiti have always increased tensions in the feud,” a source said. “In January, a criminal who has associated himself with the cartel was the victim of threatening graffiti in which he was branded a rat.”

Gardai later investigated a plot in which associates of the Hutch mob were trying to lure the criminal out of his home to shoot him as he cleaned off the graffiti, but this was foiled when officers seized two loaded handguns in the area. The feud shows no sign of ending, with a senior garda stating last week that up to 18 murders could now be linked to it.

While the number officially remains at 15, three other killings are being looked at as having direct links to the bloody dispute.

The revelation was made at a hearing last Friday in which the feud was described as one of the deadliest in the history of the State.

Only hours after this was said in open court, Patsy’s older brother, John Hutch Snr (65), suffered a suspected broken ankle in Kusadasi, Turkey, after leaping from a balcony in an attempt to flee a feared attempt on his life. Gardai are carrying out their own enquiries into the incident and have received reports from Mr Hutch’s relatives that he spotted two men in balaclavas at the front door of the apartment shortly before 7pm.

Grafitti that has been sprayed on a wall on the North Circular Road

Hutch’s family members told gardai that he saw two men dressed in black through a peephole in the steel reinforced door. He then fled through the apartment and jumped over a balcony.

It was the second attempt by the cartel to murder John Hutch Snr, but Patsy has survived even more attempts. Earlier this month, gardai arrested four men as part of an intelligence operation and seized four weapons in the underground car park of the Belmont Apartments on Gardiner Street as part of their probe into an advanced plan to murder Patsy at his home. Sources said gardai have intelligence that the cartel has “a full-time network of spies working for them in the north inner city who get paid for information on members of the Hutch family”.

It is believed that these spies were active for the latest foiled hit on Patsy, and sources say that gardai plan to make more arrests in the case. In the aftermath of the foiled hit, Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said gardai had intervened in 45 suspected planned murders by organised crime gangs. At least three of these attempts have been on Patsy as he has become a huge target in the light of his brother Gerry’s exile from Ireland following the murder of another brother, Eddie Hutch Snr, by the cartel more than two years ago.

Gardai are stationed near Patsy’s home on a 24-hour basis due to the level of threat currently against him. PETROL Last June, two men were arrested near his house. A gun, gloves and a can of petrol were also seized in what gardai believe may have been another attempt on his life.

In July 2016, Patsy survived an assassination bid after a lone gunman on a bicycle approached his house before failing to follow through with the attack. Patsy’s son, Derek ‘Del Boy’ Hutch, who is currently in jail for manslaughter, has been targeted behind bars on two occasions since the feud erupted. Another son, Gary Hutch, was the first victim of the deadly feud when he was shot dead on the Costa del Sol in September 2015.

Herald