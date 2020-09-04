'Singing Taylor Swift songs and praying helped keep our spirits up' - paddleboarder cousins who were stranded off Galway coast for 15 hours

(L-R) Ellen Glynn, Patrick Oliver, Morgan Oliver and Sarah Feeney spoke to Ryan Tubridy about their ordeal on The Late Late Show Photo: Andres Poveda

The cousins who miraculously survived a night clinging to lobster pots off the Galway coast last month kept their spirits up by singing Taylor Swift songs and praying.

Ellen Glynn (17), from Galway City, said she and her cousin Sarah Feeney (23) sang all of the popstar’s hits in a bid to stay positive as they clung to a lobster pot attached to their paddle boards and a buoy after they were blown out to sea last month.

Speaking on RTE’s The Late Late Show this evening, Ellen said the pair decided they wouldn’t even discuss the very real danger they were in as they spent 15 hours adrift in the open sea, freezing in the lashing rain.

“We didn’t talk out loud about what went wrong,” she said.

Instead “we sang Taylor Swift songs” and prayed, she revealed.

“I think I was nearly shouting out my prayers,” she added.

But Sarah said they knew that they couldn’t panic or let their fear get the better of them.

“We were very afraid at the time but we tried to reassure ourselves that we’d be okay,” she said.

Thankful: Ellen Glynn with her parents, Johnny and Deirdre. Photo: Ray Ryan

Thankful: Ellen Glynn with her parents, Johnny and Deirdre. Photo: Ray Ryan

And fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan, who rescued them near Inis Oírr – some 27 kilometres out to sea from Furbo Beach where they set on their paddleboards the previous evening – said the girls did everything right to stay alive.

That’s despite the fact “they were like two corks on the water and the wind just carried them,” Patrick said.

“We found them but they saved themselves,” he told host Ryan Tubridy.

“To do what they did with that rain and northerly wind and the swell…,” he said.

The girls, who are now fully recovered, said they are eternally grateful not only to the Olivers but to everyone who took part in the massive rescue operation.

“There’s just too many people to name, let alone thank,” said Sarah.

Saviours: Local fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan rescued the two stranded women. Photo: Ray Ryan

Saviours: Local fisherman Patrick Oliver and his son Morgan rescued the two stranded women. Photo: Ray Ryan

The cousins’ miraculous survival despite the odds against them was one of the most uplifting news stories of the year.

The pair had left the shore around 9pm on what they described as one of the nicest evenings of the summer. But they were quickly carried out to sea and disappeared from view within 20 minutes, leaving Sarah's mother Helen, who was watching from the shore, terrified as the alarm was raised.

The coastguard rescue helicopter and two boats narrowly missed finding them during the night but because it was so dark “we would have been ridiculously lucky if anyone spotted us,” Sarah said.

And despite the ordeal the pair survived, they said they were initially more embarrassed than afraid.

“We knew someone would have to come out and save us. We were freaking out about how embarrassing it would be to have someone save us,” Ellen said.

