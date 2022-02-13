Sinead O’Connor says she will never perform again after son’s death

Sinead O’Connor has said she will never perform again after her son Shane’s death.

The heartbroken singer has been grieving the death of her son who died aged 17 in January.

In a devastating tweet, she said she would never have anything to sing about again.

She wrote on Saturday: “Just to say, suggestions there’ll be any performances this year or next year or ever again are erroneous.

“There will never be anything to sing about again. #DropsMike.”

Read More

Many people shared their sympathy and condolences with the star in the comments beneath her post.

Among the comments, one person wrote: “Bereaved parents don’t need advice. We just need people to witness our pain and not try to fix it. It’s unfixable.”

Others added: “Never performing again is okay. Whatever others suggest. It's your life, your decision. Do something that feels right to you. Doing nothing is also okay...”

“Beautiful lament,, Sinéad i just want to say thank you for sharing your songs with us for all these years, now it's time for us to have no expectations from you at all.. Just know that you are very much loved, whatever you decide..”

Ms O’Connor’s teenage son was found dead in January just two days after gardaí launched a search to find the missing youngster.

His body was recovered in Bray, Co Wicklow.

The singer broke the news of her son’s death with a tribute calling him “the very light” of her life.

She said in a statement on Twitter at the time: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Shane is the son of Ms O’Connor and Donal Lunny.

Read More

© Evening Standard