Higher Education Minister Simon Harris has welcomed a new baby boy into his family.

Mr Harris shared the news on Instagram and said he and his wife Caoimhe are looking forward to bringing baby Cillian home.

Cillian is the couple’s second child and has a big sister Saoirse (2).

Mr Harris shared a picture of him holding Cillian on Instagram along with a post thanking the staff at the National Maternity Hospital Holles Street for the care they provided.

He added that he will now we be taking several weeks parental leave.

Read More

He wrote: “Today we welcomed Baby Cillian into the world. Caoimhe and baby doing great and Saoirse delighted to be a big sister and looking forward to meeting him soon.

"Thanks so much to all staff in Holles Street. I will now take paternity leave for a few weeks to get to know this new little man. Simon #newarrival #itsaboy #baby #newadventures.”