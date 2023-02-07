Simon Harris warns of ‘intimidatory behaviour dressed up as protest’

Justice Minister Simon Harris has said anyone who engages in “intimidatory behaviour dressed up as protest” in relation to ant-immigrant sentiment will face the full rigours of the law.

He was speaking as a migrants rights rally and an anti-immigration rally both drew large crowds in Dublin city centre yesterday.

A large anti-immigration rally protested at the offices of several major media organisations in Dublin city, claiming they are being wrongly portrayed as “far right”.

More than 2,000 people gathered at Connolly Station and then marched in growing numbers to the offices of Mediahuis, publishers of the Irish Independent, and then to the offices of the Irish Times, the Bauer Media group that owns radio stations including Newstalk and Today FM, and then to the offices of Bay Broadcasting which controls a number of radio stations.

Outside the offices of Mediahuis on Talbot Street, speaker Malachy Steenson told the crowd: “When someone arrives in immigration and they have no passport they tell them to get back on the plane. But then the people say they’re claiming asylum and they take them in. That’s the problem, and that’s what has to change.

“Every political party in this country is shifting its position. They are still calling us racist and unrepresentative. We’re not going to take any lectures from somebody who recognises that the political ground is shifting away from them. We will shift the political ground here.”

Meanwhile, outside the GPO on O’Connell street around 400 people gathered for a Stand Against Racism protest in solidarity with asylum-seekers.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy condemned recent assaults against refugees.

He added that videos circulating online of threats against migrants are “tragic”, saying a combination of alienation and neglect of working-class communities, as well as the worsening housing crisis, has created a division which “the far-right is feeding off”.

Mr Harris said separately that people have a right to be safe in our country and not to be intimidated.

“Ireland is a better country as a result of diversity and openness. Sadly, some are seeking to exploit a very difficult situation for their own political gain, and to distort the concerns of a community for their own propaganda,” he said.

“We have a rules-based system for immigration and I am working to ensure it is always fair and efficient.”