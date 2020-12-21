Simon Coveney signals inter-county travel to be banned before January 6

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said it is likely that inter-county travel will be one of the areas targeted by government when they debate further restrictions tomorrow at cabinet.

Minister Coveney said he expects these measures to be enacted earlier than January 6.

“I think it may do. We will do as we always do and make decisions with the facts in front of us to protect people and keep them safe this Christmas. We may need to introduce further restrictions before January 6, in fact I expect that will be the case. But, we will have to decide when and what restrictions to introduce given the growth in the numbers we are seeing day on day,” he told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One.

Read More

“I get that hoteliers and restaurants have to buy in stock and it is a time of year where these businesses make a significant percentage of their profit and that is why we made the decisions eight weeks ago to impose tight restrictions for six weeks to try free up the Christmas period.

“We are now saying the pace of growth of the virus ahead of expectations and we will have to respond to that but we will try to do so in a balanced and fair way. We will give certainty to people immediately after the cabinet tomorrow".

Minister Coveney said he does not expect any extension of school holidays after Christmas despite Transport Minister Eamon Ryan saying earlier this morning that it was a consideration cabinet would make tomorrow morning.

“No, I think that is very unlikely. Everything has to be considered but I would be very surprised if the school term is interrupted. There is no strong evidence to suggest the virus spreads in school, so I don’t anticipate an extension of the holidays."

Earlier, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said it’s likely a variety of new restrictions will be announced by cabinet tomorrow.

The Transport Minister said it is the speed in the rise of the number of cases rather than the case numbers themselves that are most concerning to Nphet and government.

“It’s only in the last few days that we have seen this spike that would lead us to reimpose restrictions sooner than originally thought. It is likely there will be further restrictions, yes. Sooner than was originally planned. In a variety of measures there is likely to be change.

Minister Ryan said the rise in cases in recent days has highlighted the need for as many people to take the vaccine as possible, saying it is “the best way out of this.”

Read More

Online Editors