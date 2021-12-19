| 6.4°C Dublin

Silent Testimony of the victims still living with trauma of the Troubles

Colin Davidson has stripped away any labels of prejudice in his 18 portraits

Artist Colin Davidson with his Silent Testimony portraits at the Ulster Museum in Belfast. Picture by William Cherry/Press Eye

Rodney Edwards

Artist Colin Davidson sits in Belfast’s Ulster Museum surrounded by his portraits of 18 people connected by their individual experiences of loss during the Troubles.

Underneath each of the paintings is the person’s name, not their religion, because in Northern Ireland the legacy of the past affects both Catholics and Protestants, and loss is loss.

