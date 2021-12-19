Silent Testimony of the victims still living with trauma of the Troubles

Artist Colin Davidson sits in Belfast’s Ulster Museum surrounded by his portraits of 18 people connected by their individual experiences of loss during the Troubles.

Underneath each of the paintings is the person’s name, not their religion, because in Northern Ireland the legacy of the past affects both Catholics and Protestants, and loss is loss.

There is Anna Cachart, whose father, Patrick (36), was shot dead on April 1, 1975, in Carrickfergus; Virtue Dixon, whose daughter, Ruth (24), died in a bomb attack in Ballykelly on December 6, 1982; Jeff Smith, who along with a colleague was driving near Kinawley on June 18, 1985, close to the Border in Co Fermanagh when their Ford Sierra was caught in a landmine explosion. Mr Smith was left permanently paralysed. His colleague, William Gilliland, died in the attack.

“We live in a place which over the last 50 years has seen a difference between Protestant loss and Catholic loss. In doing this, I was very keen to break all of that away and remove the labels that we are cursed with at birth and to look at the human being,” said Davidson.

“The default position was to know who the Protestants and Catholics were; I don’t see it like that. I am very keen to break the prejudices down, to remove them completely and look at someone who could be us. I removed the words ‘Protestant’, ‘Catholic’. I removed the words to indicate who the perpetrators were.”

His exploration of “common humanity” is the foundation on which his Silent Testimony exhibition rests. As an artist who has painted Queen Elizabeth, Bill Clinton, Michael D Higgins, Ed Sheeran and many others, he simply paints “what I see”.

“You as a viewer can read into these paintings whatever you see; you complete the work, you fill in the gaps and that is the power of art.

"In many cases, 40 years on, these people were inconsolable with me. They were in tears, they were broken again. I painted what I felt, I painted what I heard.”

Whether it is the portrait of Paul Reilly, whose daughter, Joanne (20), was killed on April 12, 1989, in Warrenpoint, or Mary Finnis, whose son, Rory (21) was shot dead in June 1991, the commonality in each piece of art is the pain Davidson has managed to portray in their eyes.

“That’s where our link is, that’s our way into the painting and all a painting can speak about. I was conscious of making the paintings as we relate.

“The eyes being the window of the soul is a well-versed cliché, but I really buy into that. When we look into the painting, it’s almost like we are looking at the human being and how we might relate to them,” he said.

With uncertainty around controversial proposals to deal with the legacy of the past, Davidson now wants Stormont politicians, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Secretary of State Brandon Lewis to visit the exhibition and “look into the eyes of these victims”.

“The Good Friday Agreement, while it was good news for us as a society, there was nothing in it for the people who had suffered a loss. As time went on I realised this massive section of our community paid a price for everybody else’s peace.

“Victims are forgotten, their pain is not acknowledged in this place. I keep on wanting to bring their plight and their ongoing trauma to the fore.”

Davidson, a patron of cross-community victims’ support group WAVE, said the British government’s proposals for a so-called amnesty — including plans for a statute of limitations — is another example of victims “bring sidelined”.

“We are now in a position where in order to sweep the past under the carpet we have a proposal where our victims and survivors are being forgotten about again. They were being told through this, this drawing of this line, that your loved ones don’t count, we don’t really care about you and if there’s anything, empathy or sympathy or compassion, in any direction we are going to show it towards the people who killed and not the people who suffered the loss.

“That is obscene, it is inhumane and it is totally absurd as to how that would lead us down to healing and reconciliation.”

Davidson admits making Silent Testimony has changed his life.

“It has given me a drive and a passion for the victims and survivors in this place, of which there are tens of thousands.

"Each painting I make is of a human being and each painting is as valid and as important as the next one.

“As a body of work, I look and think, this is the most personal to me. I have painted people because of their plight rather than because they were well known or had achieved a huge amount in their lives. I think, for me, this is the most important body of work, the most important statement I have made as an artist.”