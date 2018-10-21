'Significant structural issues' to force part of Dublin school to close 'immediately'

The immediate closure of part of a school building in Co Dublin will see over 200 students displaced in the next few weeks.

Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan, with a population of 910 students, will partially close 'immediately' after 'significant structural issues' were discovered.

The 'Phase 1' part of the building was built in 2009 and a recent fire safety assessment, carried out on behalf of the Department of Education and Skills, found a structural problem with the building.

"During the course of these works, additional issues of a structural nature were identified," a spokesperson for Dublin & Dun Laoghaire Education & Training Board (DDLETB) said.

An examination of the building behind the plaster work was carried out in two classrooms on Friday and the school have since decided to close as a result of the findings.

"Having considered the engineer’s advice and in the interests of the health and safety of the students and staff of the school, DDLETB in consultation with the Department of Education and Skills and school management, has made the decision to close phase 1 of the school building, effective immediately," the spokesperson said.

The school has asked around 100 Transition Year students to stay at home next week.

Temporary accommodation is being organised for an additional 200 students who are also affected.

The 'Phase 2' area of the building, built in 2015, remains unaffected and will stay open, the spokesperson added.

In a separate incident last week, the school was closed for a day after a student allegedly posted gun-related threats online against staff in the secondary school.

The security alert began when the pupil allegedly posted extremely disturbing threats on social media.

The series of threats were posted online as the pupil warned his fellow students not to go into school if they had "any regard for life".

Online Editors