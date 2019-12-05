'Significant seizure' of 234,000 cigarettes at Dublin Airport

CIGARETTES with a value to the exchequer of over €100,000 have been seized by customs officials at Dublin Airport in one of the biggest hauls of the year.

CIGARETTES with a value to the exchequer of over €100,000 have been seized by customs officials at Dublin Airport in one of the biggest hauls of the year.

The 234,600 cigarettes, believed to be counterfeit, were concealed in metal transistor boxes but their contents were easily picked up by an x ray machine.

Joe Keane, Customs Enforcement at Revenue, said: “We have had a significant seizure of 234,600 cigarettes and the approximate loss to the exchequer is in excess of €100,000.

“The cigarettes appear to be counterfeit so there could have been significant health implications from sale had they not been detected.

“This was a relatively deep concealment, the way the cigarettes were hidden in the metal transformers, so it took a significant amount of time and effort to detect them.”

The cigarettes were being transported from China through Amsterdam and then into Dublin with a final address sparking suspicions of customs officials.

Though they had gone to great effort and expense to hide the cigarettes, the criminals were clearly not the best at geography, as they had written the address “Dublin, Manchester” on the packages.

Customs staff explained that the criminals were attempting to get the cigarettes through Ireland, so they would have been passed as a European item when they reached the final destination in England.

A customs officer said the criminals even paid their VAT on the packages but they had listed them only as transistor boxes and not as cigarettes.

But one officer said they were about to get a “shock” when they realised they’d spent a great deal of time on money on nothing.

Though customs officials felt it was unlikely that the criminals would be caught easily, due to their location and also the fact they had probably hired someone else to pay the VAT bill and they may have used a way to pay which may have proved difficult to trace.

Online Editors