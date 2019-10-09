Irish Rail say there are still delays "in the region of 45 minutes" to all services in and out of Heuston Station this morning.

'Significant delays' on all Irish Rail services in and out of Heuston after overnight vandalism

The commuter chaos this morning has been caused by vandalism to signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare.

Initial delays from around 6.30am were up to an hour long.

"Due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare, there will be significant delays to all services into and out of Heuston this morning. Delays of up to 60mins to all services are expected," they said online.

On their website Irish Rail said there is "major disruption to services into and out of Heuston and Phoenix Park Tunnel services due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment".

"Our App and realtime departures on the website takes its information from the signalling system. As a result of this, information for services into & out of Heuston and Phoenix Park tunnel services is not accurate this morning," Irish Rail said.

They added that services from Heuston to Portlaoise "will terminate at Newbridge in an effort to minimise delays to services into the city".

