'Significant damage' - some Luas services cancelled due to Storm Ali

Commuters have been warned that some Luas services won't be running on Thursday due to damage caused by Storm Ali today.

Winds of up to 130km/hr led to fallen trees and fallen power lines, with tens of thousands of people without electricity tonight.

Luas operator Transdev confirmed that there has been significant damage to their power lines during the storm and some of their routes won't be operating tomorrow.

A spokeswoman said the Green Line is scheduled to operate from Brides Glen to Beechwood and from Dawson Street to Broombridge.

There also won't be a service from Beechwood to Dawson.

Tickets will be valid on Dublin Bus for the duration of this service disruption.

A spokeswoman said: "We know tonight there will be no service ( Beechwood to Dawson ) as there is significant damage to the overhead power lines in this area and maintenance who are on site will not have it rectified for the morning rush hour."

There will be further updates tomorrow and when we can expect the full Green Line Service to be restored.

For real time passenger information, please visit Luas.ie/news

