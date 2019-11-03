Shopping bag tax rises in new war on plastics

Central to the plan is a 3c increase in the plastic bag levy which will mean shoppers will soon be charged 25c for every bag they purchase.

Reusable plastic bags, classed as medium weight plastic bags, which are currently sold for 70c or more, will also for the first time be hit with the levy as part of the new government policy.

This means shoppers could face being charged 95c for a large plastic bag typically sold by major supermarket retail outlets.

A memo on the new levies, which are being brought to Cabinet this week by Minister for the Environment Richard Burton, will also propose increasing the levy on landfill sites by €5 to €85 per tonne of commercial waste.

It is expected the minister will propose new levies on other disposable plastic items such as throwaway cups, plates and cutlery. The new climate taxes will be put out for consultation before they are introduced.

It is hoped the increase and extension of the plastic bag levy will discourage supermarkets from selling the large reusable plastic bags and instead offer customers non-plastic options.

"The genuine 'bag for life' would remain exempt but more of the disposable plastic bags now offered by many supermarkets would be subject to the levy," a Government source said.

Most supermarkets offer reusable plastic bags at a cheaper price than the non-plastic 'bags for life' and the Government is concerned that the cost difference is driving customers towards the plastic option.

Under current laws, reusable plastic bags must be sold for at least 70c. However, none of the sale price goes to the Exchequer.

The new plan will see this minimum price scrapped and replaced with 25c levy - all of which will go to the Government's climate fund.

Supermarkets will be free to reduce the price of their reusable plastics bags but it is expected that they are more likely to phase them out and replace them with compostable options.

The Government's Climate Action Plan contains a commitment to "scope" a number of possible environmental levies, including a possible levy on single-use plastics before the end of the year.

In September, the environment minister announced he was considering the introduction of a levy on single-use plastics. He also said he would like to ultimately ban the sale of single-use plastic plates, cutlery, straws, balloon sticks, cotton bud sticks, polystyrene cups and food containers.

In France, the government was forced to ditch a so-called 'picnic tax' on plastic cups and cutlery after a public backlash over the plan.

Richard Bruton has also signalled his intention to introduce fees on non-recyclable plastic on food packaging in supermarkets.

It was previously flagged that the Government intended to introduce a 25c tax on takeaway coffee cups, called the 'latte levy'.

However, it is understood the threat of the new tax resulted in the introduction of recyclable coffee cups in most cafes.

Some fast-food outlets are still using non-recyclable cups for fizzy drinks and they may be targeted by the new levies.

Last week, the Government published the first progress report for its Climate Action Plan which showed 149 actions or 85pc of the report's recommendations had been delivered.

There is already a ban on products containing microbeads from the Houses of Oireachtas and Government departments have also stopped using single-use plastic cups, cutlery and straws.

The Climate Action Plan also includes a commitment to eventually make all plastic packaging 100pc recyclable.

Sunday Independent