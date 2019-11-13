Shoppers not switched on to 'Grafton Quarter' signs in city centre

It may be a sign of the times – but thousands of Christmas shoppers have been left less than impressed by the new sign unveiled on Grafton Street last night.

The traditional Irish greeting of ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ that welcomed punters into the south city centre and heralded the start of the festive tradition has been replaced by a new sign in English.

But the meaning behind it seems to have been lost in translation, with scores of people taking to social media to complain about the new ‘Welcome to Grafton Quarter’ sign that was erected as its replacement.

One person complained on Twitter: “Grafton Street's a wonderland, there's magic in the air' - Noel Purcell didn't Dublin Saunter down the Grafton Quarter! [That quip was a reference to the song Dublin Saunter, made famous by actor Noel Purcell.]

