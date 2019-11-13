Shoppers not switched on to 'Grafton Quarter' signs in city centre
It may be a sign of the times – but thousands of Christmas shoppers have been left less than impressed by the new sign unveiled on Grafton Street last night.
The traditional Irish greeting of ‘Nollaig Shona Duit’ that welcomed punters into the south city centre and heralded the start of the festive tradition has been replaced by a new sign in English.
But the meaning behind it seems to have been lost in translation, with scores of people taking to social media to complain about the new ‘Welcome to Grafton Quarter’ sign that was erected as its replacement.
One person complained on Twitter: “Grafton Street's a wonderland, there's magic in the air' - Noel Purcell didn't Dublin Saunter down the Grafton Quarter! [That quip was a reference to the song Dublin Saunter, made famous by actor Noel Purcell.]
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
"What's the next division of Dublin going to be; the poor half and the posh half split by the Liffey? #BahHumbug."
Another user said: “ WTF is Grafton Quarter? Why isn’t the main welcome to Grafton St in Irish?”
However, Richard Guiney, CEO of DublinTown, which is responsible for erecting the festive lights around the capital every year, said it’s a name that businesses in the area had been using for some time among themselves.
He also told independent.ie that the old sign in Irish was damaged and had to be replaced, prompting the rebrand to ‘Grafton Quarter.’
“It’s the name that businesses were using among themselves going back to about 2006, 2007. It was used by the council as well when they were in the process of doing the refurbishment and they named it the Grafton Quarter as well.
“We’re just continued using it as a description for the general area for the streets around Grafton Street,” he said.
He pointed out that they were in no way trying to change the name of Grafton Street to the Grafton Quarter and the old sign was also grammatically incorrect.
“It read ‘Nollaig Shona Dhuit’ which is singular, whereas it should probably have been the plural - ‘Nollaig Shona Daoibh.’
“We felt the old sign had had its time, we were surprised we got 13 years out of it. We needed to replace with with something different so that’s where the new sign came from. It was in no way an attempt to change it from Grafton Street to Quarter. “
Online Editors