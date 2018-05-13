Shocking footage shows joyriders wreak havoc in Dublin estate

Gardaí have launched an investigation after a video was shared online of a number of joyriders wreaking havoc in a Dublin housing estate.

The shocking footage, which was taken by an innocent bystander, shows a number of cars speeding up and down a housing estate in Finglas, north Dublin.

The drivers can be seen swerving and crashing into one another and other parked cars. They pull several handbrake turns and, at one stage, the wheel rim of one of the cars can be seen shooting sparks.

The drivers also come dangerously close to mounting the pavement where a group of youths are standing. The cars were reportedly found burnt out in the estate later that day.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that they are investigating an incident of "dangerous driving" in Berryfield Estate, Finglas on Friday, May 11. "There were no reports of injuries and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them in Finglas on 01 6667500," a Garda spokesperson said.

Online Editors