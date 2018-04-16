An apparent arson attack on a car in Dublin has been condemned as 'shocking' by a local councillor.

'Shocking attack' - Gardaí investigate after car set on fire close to family homes

The incident took place in the Applewood area of Swords last night at around 10.30pm.

According to local Sinn Fein councillor Philip Lynam, the fire also damaged a car nearby and was very close to a large number of family homes. "It appears to have been a targeted attack," said Cllr Lynam "but it was just 50 yards from a number of houses.

"It is a quiet area, and an area with a lot of young families. "It is not an area with a lot of anti-social behaviour. It is shocking to see. It is a shocking attack."

Image of the scene in Swords last night (Picture via Garda Checkpoints Dublin Facebook page)

Gardai told Independent.ie that they are investigating the fire as an incident of criminal damage. In a statement they said: "Gardai in Swords are investigating criminal damage by fire of a car at a house in Swords on the 15th April.

"The incident occurred at approximately 10pm. Gardai also confirmed no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongloing.

Independent.ie understands that nobody was injured by the fire.

Online Editors