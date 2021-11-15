The house at Dromneavane Estate in Kenmare where the bodies of two elderly people were found on Sunday PIC Don MacMonagle

There is widespread shock and sadness in Kenmare town this morning following the discovery of two bodies in a house yesterday morning.

The couple who were in their 80s were discovered in a house in Dromneavane, close to the town, and have now been named locally as Phyllis and Tony Gilbert.

They are originally from the UK but have been living in the town for more than 25 years and ran a glass engraving business on Henry Street.

It is understood the couple have children and they have been informed of the tragic news.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and bodies have since been removed to the University Hospital Kerry for post-mortem examinations.

These will take place today. examinations which will assist gardaí in determining the course of their enquiries.

However, gardaí do not believe there is anything sinister about the deaths and they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

It is understood that a neighbour alerted Gardaí having become concerned for the couple’s welfare and gardaí gained entry to the house and made the discovery.