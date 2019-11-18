'Shock and fear in the community' - body found in burning car in Dublin

The gruesome discovery was made in the Mount Andrew area of Lucan, south Dublin.

The area is being sealed off for forensic examination.

A garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "Emergency services attended the scene of a car fire earlier this evening. A body was subsequently discovered in the car.

"The scene has been sealed off for examination. No further information is available at this time."

Local Independent councillor Alan Hayes said families in the estate were shocked at the discovery of the body.

“I know from residents and friends in that estate that there’s shock and fear that comes with something like that.

“It’s not something anyone would expect to happen outside their front door,” he said.

“It’s an estate that has many young families.

“We don’t know who these people are. There’s shock and fear in the community,” he added.

Cllr Hayes said there has been a rise in crime in the area in recent times.

“As a local representative and a member of the local policing forum, we need the Garda Commissioner and the Department of Justice to release more gardai to patrol in this area. Something needs to change.”

More to follow...

Online Editors