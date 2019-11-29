Shelbourne Park Greyhound Stadium secures injunction to limit protests after 'menacing' leaflets posted to residents

The order was sought against the protesters by the stadium operators, Shelbourne Greyhound Stadium.

The injunction prevents protests from being conducted within 50 metres of the stadium's entrance. It was sought after gardaí launched an investigation when threatening leaflets were put through the doors of homes near the stadium.

The leaflets, the court was told, encouraged the residents "to help shut down the stadium".

The leaflet added that the residents have "sat on the fence too long", and it was "time to act".

The leaflet said that if they failed to act "severe measures" would be taken against them and their property.

The leaflet added "We do not want blood on our hands, do you? and "We are outside Shelbourne Park every Saturday night, join us".

Damien Keaney Bl, for the Stadium, said the protests by those opposed to greyhound racing started earlier this year after the broadcast of an RTE Investigate's programme about the greyhound industry.

Since then groups of between 100 and 20 people have protested close to the stadium's entrance, some of them with banners calling on greyhound racing to banned.

Counsel said that the protest had damaged the stadium’s business and claimed its patrons were being intimidated and harassed by the protesters.

While the stadium has no issue with a peaceful protest the situation had now escalated, he said. The leaflets dropped to local residents were "grotesque, gruesome and menacing", he said.

His clients were now fearful that the matter could turn violent.

There were also health and safety concerns, as the area around the entrance to the stadium is narrow and experiences heavy traffic, counsel added.

On Friday Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds said she was satisfied, on an ex-parte (one side only represented) basis, to grant the Stadium an interim injunction against five named defendants allegedly involved in the protests.

They are: Laura Broxson and Tawnie Ocampo of Burnell Green, Northern Cross, Malahide, Co Dublin; Catherine Wood of East Wall, Ringsend; and Conor Brady and Noiren Carrigg both of Carnoustie, Annaghlong, Gorey, in Co Wexford. The injunction also applies to persons unknown.

The Judge noted that the stadium alleges that the named defendants are the main organisers of the protests.

The order prevents the defendants, and any other person acting with them or who has knowledge of the making of the order from impeding, obstructing or interferring with the access to the stadium.

The court also ruled that any protest must be conducted at least 50 metres away from the stadium entrance.

The judge directed that the gardaí be made aware of the making of the order.

The contents of the leaflets, she said, were particularly concerning.

However, the judge said she had also to be mindful of the right to peaceful protest. The matter was made returnable to next week.

Irish Greyhound Board chief executive Ger Dollard welcomed the granting of the order.

“The IGB respects the rights to protest and has accommodated protests at many of its stadia. The particular issues being experienced at Shelbourne Park combined with the serious safety issues for pedestrian and vehicular traffic necessitated the seeking of the court order to ensure that the rights of all parties could be respected and accommodated,” said Mr Dollard.

"The IGB very much welcomed the court decision which will enable staff, patrons and other users of the facilities at Shelbourne Park to access same without interference. Greyhound racing is a legitimate national sport which all are entitled to participate in and enjoy."

Online Editors