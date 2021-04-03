| 1°C Dublin

Sheikh Mohammed, the missing princesses and the Irish connection

The ruler of Dubai is treated with deference in the Irish horse-racing community. Now a friend of his daughter Latifa is demanding that they act over his treatment of his family and is attempting to enlist Mary Robinson to her cause. Kim Bielenberg reports

Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai Expand
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum won an endurance contest riding through the Wicklow Hills in the late 1990s Expand
Princess Haya with her horse at the RDS where she competed Expand
Mary Robinson became embroiled in Latifa&rsquo;s case when she was pictured with the princess in December 2018 Expand
Latifa's friend Tiina Jauhiainen, who has been campaigning for the release of the princess Expand
Sheikh Mohammed's brother Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum is believed to have chipped in €5m towards the redevelopment of the Curragh Expand

Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum of Dubai

Kim Bielenberg

The last time Tiina Jauhiainen saw her close friend Princess Latifa of Dubai, she was being dragged away kicking and screaming by armed commandos from a boat off the Indian coast.

Latifa and Tiina had mounted a daring escape from the gulf state in February 2018 after the princess had her freedom heavily restricted by her father Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, part of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The princess had previously tried to escape in 2002, and has said that she was imprisoned for more than three years as a result.

