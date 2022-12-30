‘She was a warrior of the heart’ – Family and friends pay tribute to playwright Jo Egan at her funeral

In a beautifully performative funeral celebration of the life of “warrior queen” playwright Jo Egan, her family and friends sang, read poems and words from one of her most renowned plays.

Ms Egan, who died following a crash in Co Wicklow on Christmas Eve, was remembered with an extract from her play Madame Geneva, read by daughter Kitty, to whom she had offered the lead role.

However, Kitty explained though her mother had “championed” her, she knew the role would lead to sleepless nights and turned down the offer.

Though when reading the extract, it was clear Ms Egan’s vision for her daughter was well-founded as she maintained theatrical composure in honour of an artist being laid to rest.

The writer’s funeral, at Dardistown Chapel Crematorium, saw Ms Egan’s loved ones toast an artist and mother’s life, rather than mourn their loss.

There were cheers, applause and a standing ovation from mourners, Ms Egan’s final adoring audience, as her coffin made its final journey to the strains of Vera Lynn’s We’ll Meet Again.

Kitty, dressed in colours and carrying her infant child, waved her mother off alongside other mourners, in full realisation the ceremony was the tribute a true artist deserved.

Ms Egan, who was born in London and moved to Ireland at the age of 12, living in Dublin, then Belfast, had always considered herself Irish, never British, her funeral heard.

The writer’s family said that despite her dedication to the arts, she had always put her family first.

And they acknowledged how much strength the writer must have had to have encountered 1970s culture in Ireland as a single mother.

Rather than accept stigmatisation, the mother-of-four turned to creativity and wrote some of the most important work to come out of Ireland in recent years, including The Crack in Everything, stories from the families of children who died during the Troubles.

Ms Egan’s son-in-law Sam, told mourners how he had met the real families who had lost children and helped inspire the show.

“In her play in Derry, I met the family members of the children,” Sam said.

“The families were at the show every night, he added, “with tears in their eyes.”

“They told me how thankful they were to have them (their children) brought back to life.

“Jo raged against the dying of the light and taught us all to stand up for what we believe in.

“Madame Geneva is a play about the beginning of the mother and baby homes in Ireland… It was like imbibing a history lesson.

“She lived by the motto, ‘To thine own self be true’. She was offered a job reworking a script for TV, it paid big bucks.”

Sam told how he hoped she would take the offer, joking that the cheque could help buy a new gate for a Mayo property she was renovating. However, the writer decided not to take the opportunity, as she “had too much work to do”, Sam said.

“She was full of so much artistic integrity,” he added.

“We must’ve done something incredible to deserve her, she was the epitome of ‘All the world’s a stage’. One woman who played many parts. She did it with grace, compassion and dignity.

“Jo had rock solid principles, she raised her family to emulate the warrior queen that she was.”

She had always prioritised family, her funeral heard. She spent Christmas Eve helping her family prepare Christmas dinner and putting out treats for Santa with a grandchild. No one could have guessed it would be the last time they would see her .

However, the writer’s grandchildren are left with precious mementos, handwritten letters from their grandmother, welcoming them into the world and marking precious memories.

Some of the letters were read out during the funeral, underscoring how her most valuable writing was not literary, but personal.

One was to her grandson, the first boy to be born into the family. “My beloved little boy,” Ms Egan had written. “Being able to bring change is the greatest change anyone can make, so in many ways you are a magician…”

Another read: “Whenever I see your lovely face, you make the day shine for me.”

Another recorded a happy Halloween memory for another grandchild. “We are one big gang, the gang around you, we’re your people… We did sparklers and exploding things… You were so happy tonight. Enjoy your people being around you, I wish you the happiness of tonight for a lifetime.”

Kitty told mourners she had been “cut from a similar cloth,” to her mother. “We are fiery, bold, outspoken women… Mam was so much fun, she was just a divil. She was this crazy mischief maker and she was a warrior of the heart.”

“Rachel and I, when we were kids, we’d be like ‘Mam, tell us a story.’ She always had these gas stories. We’d say give us stories to tell our children. We wanted stories to pass on.”

The playwright certainly kept her promise to her children and grandchildren and left an array of literary and personal writings to remind them each day of who she was and what they meant to her.

Ms Egan is survived by daughters, Sinéad, Rachel, Kitty and Antonia, sons-in-law Vincenzo, Sam and Cillian, grandsons Oisín, Rían, Rossa, Senan, Jayden and Jake, and older sisters Patsy and Maggie, older brothers Charlie and Julian, and a large extended family.