'She said she didn't want to be given away by someone who looked like Grizzly Adams' - Father cut giant beard for daughter's wedding

A dad has ditched the beard he had for seven years after his only daughter said she did not want him to walk her down the aisle "looking like Grizzly Adams".

However, Sally Maloney was happy to settle for just a half-shaven dad as he will cut the rest off for charity.

Stephen Maloney, a 59-year-old sailor, had left his beard growing wild since it sprouted on a boat trip from Drogheda to Canada in 2012.

"I've had a hairy face all my life and was only clean-shaven when I got married," he said.

Stephen Maloney With his Beard after the Big Shave

"I haven't touched it, apart from taking the sides off as I couldn't get through a door. I've also found plenty of egg stuck in it over the last seven years."

However, the time came to say goodbye to his facial friend when Sally (28) got engaged.

"My wife got sick shortly after Sally was born and after an illness of eight years she passed away, so it's been me and Sally for most of her life," he said.

"When she said she didn't want to be given away by someone who looked like Grizzly Adams, I couldn't say no."

However, he decided to combine the big shave with a fundraiser to buy Christmas dinner for the elderly in Slane, Co Meath.

"We had only raised €700 by the time Sally got married last week, so I shaved half the beard off, with the other half going on November 10 at 7pm in the Boyne Valley Inn, when I hopefully reach €1,400," he said.

"They say a man spends an average of 10 minutes a day shaving, so think of all the time I've saved over the years."

Online Editors