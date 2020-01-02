A QUICK-thinking five year old has been hailed as a hero after raising the alarm so her mother, who had collapsed onto the floor of their Cork home with a stroke, could receive urgent medical attention.

A QUICK-thinking five year old has been hailed as a hero after raising the alarm so her mother, who had collapsed onto the floor of their Cork home with a stroke, could receive urgent medical attention.

'She said Mammy was on the floor and couldn't get up' - girl (5) used Facetime to raise alarm of mother's stroke

Thanks to the mature actions of little Priya Galvin (5), her mother Mary (35) is now expected to make a full recovery having received medical attention within the critical response time.

Priya's father, Damien, said the entire family are incredibly proud of the shrewd actions of the little girl which helped save her mother's life last week.

Damien was on his way to work and driving out the Dublin Road when he suddenly received a Facetime call from little Priya who was at home with her mother, Mary, and her month old baby brother, Noah.

"I was on my way to work and my phone went off. My daughter was Face-timing me. I normally wouldn't answer it but something made me take the call. She was crying on the phone. She said that Mammy was drinking a cup of tea and now she was on the floor and she couldn't get up," Damien told RedFM's Neil Prendeville Show.

"I asked her to turn the camera around - I could see my fiancee was on the floor and very distressed. She couldn't get up."

Damien was some distance from their Cork home so he urgently rang family members for help.

"I immediately rang her sister and told her what had happened. She sent her husband up there straight away."

"He came up and my partner's parents live next door. My little five year old was able to open the latch to the back door to let them in."

Paramedics were alerted and the young mother was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

"Within seconds of being there in CUH, they had done a scan and she was told she had suffered a stroke," Damien said.

"With a stroke, timing is precious and my little daughter is a hero in all of this. It is unbelievable - she doesn't know it but she is a hero."

"She (Mary) might not be here today (but for Priya) - on Tuesday, I saw the surgeon and I said it to him. I wanted to thank the surgeon for all he had done for our family. He gave us the best Christmas present possible. But he said you don't need to thank me for a job I do every day - you have a five year old who is a true hero."

"Priya didn't know what was going on but she knew her Mammy was distressed."

"We had a little boy just four weeks ago so we don't know if it (the stroke) is down to that or not."

"Mary is now walking and talking - hopefully she will be home by the weekend."

"It was the left side of her brain that was affected. But we are hoping she will make a full recovery."

Damien said he contacted RedFM to highlight the importance of children being able to use communication devices in an emergency situation.

"I just wanted to make people aware of how important is for children to understand phones and tablets. She (Priya) saved her mother's life that day with that Facetime call."

Doctors have said that as Mary is only 35 years old, her recovery prospects are exceptionally good.

"The good news is that time is on her side so she should make a good recovery," Damien added

Online Editors