Tributes have been paid to a "great" mum-of-four who was tragically killed by a dumper truck.

Tributes have been paid to a "great" mum-of-four who was tragically killed by a dumper truck.

'She put light in a room when she came in' - tributes paid to mum-of-four crushed by dumper truck

Bridget Curley (30s) is understood to have been helping a neighbour with renovations in their garden on Monday morning when the construction vehicle fell on top of her.

Ms Curley was born in the UK and lived in Dollis Hill, north London, while both of her parents are from Co Kerry and she is understood to have been fiercely proud of her Irish heritage. She is survived by her husband Padraic Curley and their four young daughters.

A relative of Padraic - who is from Belmullet, Co. Mayo - said that everyone is heartbroken by her death. They told the Evening Standard: "She put light in a room when she came in. She was a great mum. She had four children and she doted on her children, all girls from teenagers down to one year.

"She had a great personality. We are all devastated. Her husband is in total shock. I have spoken to him." Police confirmed that they are not treating her death as suspicious.

A Scotland Yard spokesman said: "Officers attended the scene with paramedics, London's Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade colleagues. "A female, believed to aged in her 30s, is reported to have been injured by a construction vehicle she was using in the garden of her home address.

"Officers are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been informed.

"The incident is not being treated as suspicious and there have been no arrests."

Online Editors