The funeral of a mother tragically killed in a balcony fall while on holiday in Turkey has heard how the nurse made a huge difference to the lives of so many people through her work.

The funeral of a mother tragically killed in a balcony fall while on holiday in Turkey has heard how the nurse made a huge difference to the lives of so many people through her work.

'She made an inestimable difference to so many lives' - funeral held for mum who tragically died on family holiday in Turkey

Seaneen McCullough had been holidaying with her son Eoin and partner Paul.

Ms McCullough (37) is understood to have died after falling from a balcony on Wednesday morning while on holiday with her son and partner

On Saturday mourners gathered at Corpus Christi Church in Ballymurphy in Belfast to pay their last respects.

Scores of people turned out with fellow co-workers of Seaneen performing a guard of honour for her as the coffin was carried into the church.

Father Patrick McCafferty told those gathered it was difficult to comprehend the tragedy which claimed her life.

He said: "We are united in our grief at the loss of Seaneen, who was so much loved by Paul and Eoin, by her parents, her sisters and brother, the entire family circle and wide circle of friends – those friends who have known Seaneen since her childhood and youth and those friends who got to know her later in her life."

Mourners heard how Seaneen - a " bright and bubbly girl" - had "in her short life made such a difference to the world, to this city and its communities" as he paid tribute to her work as a nurse at Belfast's Mater Hospital.

Fr McCafferty said Seaneen’s heart was drawn toward nursing and she made great personal sacrifices in order to prepare herself for what was her true calling in life "to serve, lovingly and generously, those vulnerable through illness and injury, those who had grown weak and frail under the burden of years, those suffering in body and mind".

He continued: "Seaneen wasn’t just a nurse – she was an outstanding nurse. She ministered to the sick not only with the important skills she had acquired, in study and training, but also with the beautiful gifts of her own mind, heart and spirit, with which she was blessed in abundance and which were a blessing to so many others."

The priest honoured the work, not just of Seaneen, but also her colleagues.

"Seaneen has made an inestimable difference to so many lives," he added.

Belfast Telegraph