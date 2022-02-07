‘She is over the moon with her win. It’s not just a job to her’

The Maguire family gathered at their home in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, to watch Leona compete on Saturday. Photo: RTE

Trailblazer Leona Maguire’s mother has revealed how the family were “hoping and praying” for Leona before she became the first Irish golfer to win on the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association) Tour.

A stunning final round performance at the Drive On Championship in Florida, saw her closing out an impressive victory, making her the toast of her native Cavan and the entire nation. Her family had gathered at their home in Ballyconnell on Saturday to watch the competition, amid great excitement.

Giving his reaction yesterday, father Declan Maguire told RTÉ News the family were delighted. “As Leona says, it’s 17 years in the making. But you always hope that it will happen, but until it happens, you don’t believe it. So it was great to see her getting over the line.”

Her mother Breda Maguire said: “It was hard to sit, we were a bit restless, watching and hoping and praying and all of that. But it was absolutely brilliant. And it was lovely then, talking to her afterwards. She was over the moon when we were talking to her, she really was. To think that she is really enjoying it, that’s very important. It’s not just a job to her. She absolutely loves what she is doing.”

Speaking afterwards, Leona (27) said: “It’s been a bit surreal. It’s been 17 years in the making and I kind of wondered if it’s ever going to happen.”

She hoped there were a lot of people at home watching with big smiles on their faces. There was a certainly a huge sense of pride in Cavan yesterday. Leona had even managed to swing her win in advance of her mother Breda’s birthday yesterday.

Speaking after her victory on Saturday night, the golfer said: “It’s my mom’s birthday tomorrow so I guess this is a pretty good present for her. I’m not going to be home for it, but, yeah, hopefully she’ll get to celebrate this next week when I’m home.

“That’ll be special.”

Leona will be returning home before her next competition in Singapore.

Last September, the golfer, who was instrumental in Europe’s Solheim Cup win in Toledo, Ohio, received a massive homecoming in Ballyconnell, and there was a huge sense of pride again this weekend for her latest achievement.

Local Fine Gael councillor Peter McVitty said it was a “marvellous victory” and he added that Leona deserved it as she has put in a lot of work down through the years.

“She comes from a great family. Both parents were behind her 100pc.

“It is unbelievable what she has done, and people really appreciate what she has done. It will take a bit of time for it to sink in. She is a great ambassador for Ireland, for Cavan and for her area,” he told the Irish Independent.

Her sister Lisa Maguire had paid a very warm tribute to her following the victory saying that “her hard work and perseverance are truly second to none. An inspiration to us all.”

Meanwhile, President Michael D Higgins led the congratulations for the 27-year-old, describing her win as a historic achievement: “Another fantastic Irish sportswoman leading the way internationally.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Well done Leona Maguire on another piece of history as the first Irish woman to win on the LPGA tour. A brilliant achievement. The whole of Ireland celebrates your victory today.”

Sports Minister Catherine Martin described her victory as a “great day for Irish golf.”

Leona herself said on social media yesterday: “Dreamt about this moment for a long time and we’re only getting started. Couldn’t have done it without the help of my incredible team and family.”

The win also drew recognition from senior sporting figures including Pádraig Harrington, who said he was delighted, adding: “Nobody deserves it more. Years of hard work and pressure have gone in to this win. Leona is trailblazing a way for all Irish golf.”

He added that he was “delighted for Dermot Byrne on the bag too” – referring to Leona’s caddie. She has spoken in the past of how he has been a massive help to her.

Speaking after a press conference, Leona said: “I’m here in Florida for another week before I go home. Before Singapore and Thailand, we’ve got three weeks off. Like I said, enjoy this one.”

She became the first Irish winner on the tour, after shooting six birdies to hold off the challenge of Lexi Thompson, taking home the winner’s cheque of $225,000 (€196,000).