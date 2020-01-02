'She invented Liveline' - Joe Duffy leads tributes to Marian Finucane

Broadcaster Joe Duffy has said Marian Finucane's death has come as a "great shock to everybody" and that he was only speaking to her just before she went to India for a wedding at Christmas.

"She was so looking forward to it. She loved travel and had a brilliant curiosity," he said.

"She was the voice of reason, that's my sense of Marian Finucane.

"I still don't know what her politics are. Obviously she was a trailblazer in the Irish women's movement but I couldn't tell you what her politics are because she asked everything you would ask before you'd make her mind up, be it interviewing a parish priest or a prime minister or somebody running a local charity.

"She was charming...the great thing about Marian is, she invented Liveline. It grew out of Women Today. One of the aspects she brought to Liveline was her charm. Everyone knew going on Liveline and then going on her current programme at the weekend, that you would get a fair hearing.

"She had a most welcoming voice. She was a most gracious woman, a really geniune person."

He added: "She was a good, good person, she will be so sadly missed by John her husband, Jack her son and I'm thinking of her late daughter Sinead, who died so young and so prematurely which was a horrific blow for Marian and John and Jack."

He said that a lot of people would be left in "deep shock" at the news of her sudden passing.

"We've just lost Gay on November 4 and we've lost Marian on January 2, less than two months later. She was deeply upset at Gay's passing and she was very supportive of everyone in RTE," he added.

Mr Duffy said that everyone in the station was very fond of her and was esteemed by so many people that she worked with over the years.

"She began as an architect as people know. But I just think she was the voice of reason, that lovely soothing, charming, welcoming voice that made such a difference on the national airwaves," he said.

Online Editors