A YOUNG Irish woman killed in a car crash in Australia has been described as an “angel” by friends and family.

'She had such a pure and gentle soul' - tributes paid to Irish woman (23) killed in car collision in Australia

Amy Gill (23) from Co Mayo was fatally injured in the two-car collision yesterday in Melbourne.

The Kiltimagh native had moved to Melbourne in January and had just started working on a tomato farm last week.

Amy’s friend Nicole Williams told Independent.ie that her loved ones were “heartbroken” when she took the leap and decided to move abroad.

She said that Amy would forever be in the thoughts of those that knew her.

"Amy was the nicest, caring and genuine person. She had such a pure and gentle soul, and would do anything to help you, whenever it was,” she said.

"Our hearts were broken when she told us her plans to move to Australia, and even more so when we heard that she had been taken so tragically.

"I don't think anyone who knows who will ever forget about her, and she will always be missed and in our thoughts.”

Tributes have flooded in from friends and family on social media, who said the 23-year-old will be “dearly missed”.

"Thank you for all the memories and laughs Amy. Always a friend, forever our angel,” one friend wrote.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance to the family.

