THE family of a missing young woman are "very concerned for her welfare", a garda spokeswoman said as she appealed for information.

'Shauna's family are very concerned for her wellbeing' - appeal for information about missing woman

Shauna Mullins (21) is missing from her home in O'Rourke Park in Sallynoggin, Dublin and she was last seen at around 8pm on Friday

A garda spokeswoman said in a statement: "Shauna is described as being 5ft 5" in height, of slim build with brown hair and blonde highlights.

"She also has tattoos on her both of her arms. It is unknown what Shauna was wearing when she went missing. She is known to frequent the city centre.

"Shauna's family are very concerned for her wellbeing and are seeking assistance in tracing her."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station 01-6665000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

