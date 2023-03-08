| 3°C Dublin

Sharp drop in number of taxi drivers working evenings and nights

Just 38pc of taxi drivers said they worked between midnight and 4am. Stock photo Expand

Just 38pc of taxi drivers said they worked between midnight and 4am. Stock photo

Seán McCárthaigh

There has been a sharp decrease in the number of taxi drivers working in evenings and at night-time over the past year, according to the results of a new survey.

Research on the taxi industry commissioned by the National Transport Authority (NTA) shows just half of all taxi licence holders reported working between 6pm and 8pm at the end of 2022, compared to 59pc at the start of the year.

