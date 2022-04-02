Tributes have been paid to Shane Murphy who was stabbed to death at his home in Carrigaline, Co Cork, a week ago.

His father Weeshie, who was also injured in the attack, remains in Cork University Hospital as he recovers.

At Shane’s funeral mass on today, mourners heard how much Shane was adored by his proud father, late mother Marie, his brother Brian and his late brother Mark.

“Today were thinking of Weeshie, we pray for his recovery in hospital where he is improving and is being well cared for,” the mass celebrant said.

“We think too of how Jesus spoke from the cross ‘father, forgive them’, he prayed for those who caused his death by crucifixion,” adding: “Likewise we pray with Jesus today, father, forgive him who caused the death of Shane.”

Shane’s 42-year-old brother has been charged with his murder, and the attempted murder of his father Weeshie.

Family and friends attending the funeral mass wore Liverpool jerseys and scarves while the altar was adorned with red and white flowers.

A guard of honour was provided by Rebel Pitch and Putt who wore the Cork county colours.

The picture of Shane that sat on his coffin showed him wearing his beloved Liverpool shirt as he attended a football match.

Mementos of his life brought up to the altar included a Liverpool shirt to represent his love for the club. Other mementos were a club and ball, a trophy and a PlayStation controller.

Paying tribute to the pitch and putt champion, chairman of Rocklodge Pitch and Putt club John Tracey said he was a talented and humble man.

“These words were written by one of Shane’s former inter-county colleagues and teammates Frank Dineen of the St Anne’s club,” he said.

“Apart from his love of friends, family and his beloved Liverpool, Shane had one other passion in life, a passion shared with his father Weeshie.

“A sport that brought father and son together and allowed Weeshie to demonstrate his pride in his son's achievements every time they set foot on a pitch and putt course.

“Shane was a champion one of the best of his generation having achieved so much in pitch and putt in such a short time he was foremost a competitor displaying a natural talent that was the envy of pitch and putt players all over the world.”

He told how Shane “confidently strode into his light as a national champion” at a competition in 2016.

“He would have been a star, with Weesh, as Shane liked to call him, encouraging him and driving him on.

“For those of us lucky to be there, that hug between father and son told us of pride and the bond that they shared together no one was happier than Weeshie,” he said.

“It seems to all that Shane’s winning was more for his dad than it was for himself.

“I think all of us in the last few days have been lucky enough to see still photographs or films of that famous day and the famous hug,” he added.



