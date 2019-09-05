SPORTS Minister Shane Ross has found himself in the ‘cheap seats’ as Ireland took on on Switzerland in the Aviva Stadium.

Shane Ross finds himself in 'cheap seats' as Ireland takes on Switzerland amid FAI feud

The minister, and his junior colleague Brendan Griffin, refused the usual FAI hospitality afforded to ministers as part of his ongoing feud with the association over its governance.

A number of investigations are ongoing into financial activities at the football body.

Having sacrificed his standard spot in the President’s Box on Thursday night, Mr Ross ended up watching the Euro 2020 qualifier from the lower corner East Stand along with his two grandsons. Sitting with the real fans would have cost the minister €65 plus €6.60 service charge

Online Editors