Shane Byrne joins local community rally to replace stolen Tidy Town equipment worth 'damn near ten grand'

LOCAL community in Co Wicklow have rallied together to join Irish rugby legend Shane Byrne in replacing stolen Tidy Town equipment worth 'damn near ten grand'.

The community in Aughrim have banded together after all of the equipment owned by the village's Tidy Town committee was stolen.

On June 27, the storage container in the compound of the Tidy Towns pavilion in Aughrim was broken into and left empty.

Committee member Dudley Byrne said that the "absolute scumbags" stole around €10,000 of equipment.

"They stole our ride-on mower, three ordinary mowers and all of the equipment which we require for the upkeep of the town - forks, shovels, rakes, secateurs - everything," he said.

"I'd say there was damn nearly ten grand worth of stuff. We haven't a clue who would do it.

"They broke a lock to the main gate into the compound and another bloody good lock on the container. It was obviously in the middle of the night and they took everything, the whole bloody lot.

"It's absolutely desperate. Absolute scumbags - people who knew that the equipment was there. They'll obviously sell it on the black market or whatever. It's a bloody dreadful thing to happen to us at exactly the wrong time - our time for cleaning up the town for the competition."

Since then however, almost all of the gardening equipment has been replaced by the local people of Aughrim. The committee received €1000 from Woodfab Timber and €500 worth of equipment from Wicklow hire. They were also given a hedge-cutters, a strimmer and a lawn mower from local businesses.

Dudley continued that he is overwhelmed by the local response.

"I can't get over the donations," he said.

"It just shows what value of community means to people in Aughrim.

"We have replaced all of that now, thanks to the kindness of the people, and we're back on song. It definitely affected our entry this year though, so hopefully we'll be back next year and we really appreciate all of the donations that the people have given us."

One of the biggest donors to the cause was Irish rugby legend Shane Byrne. Byrne, who is originally from Aughrim, donated a ride-on lawnmower and a regular lawnmower on behalf of his business Arklow Waste Disposal (AWD).

Since they began their involvement with Tidy Towns in 1966, Aughrim have won 21 County Awards for Wicklow, four silver and 12 gold Category C medals, the Midlands East Regional Award, the Waterside Award, the Dr. Lucija Cikes Special Award, the Entente Florale European Gold Award and the Best Kept Small Town North/South Winner award.

They have also won Ireland’s Tidiest Small Town twice and, in 2007, they were Overall National Winners.

The former Ireland rugby player said that the competition is part of his town's identity and the community was shocked when they heard about the robbery.

"The Aughrim Tidy Towns got cleaned out - everything it took to take care of the village," he Independent.ie.

"Everyone is absolutely shcoked. They've won the Tidy Towns a few times and they've won medals for presentation over many years. It's part of Aughrim's identity.

"I suppose they can flip garden equipment very quickly. It's very very disappointing."

Gardaí confirmed that they are still investigating the incident.

"Gardaí are investigating a burglary at a park in the Aughrim area of Wicklow that occurred overnight between 26/6/19 – 27/6/19. A number of tools and lawnmower were taken from the location. Investigations are ongoing," a Garda spokesperson said.

