COMMUTERS have been warned to expect severe delays following a collision between a truck and bus this evening.

'Severe delays' following serious collision between a bus and truck in Dublin

The crash happened on the N7, Naas road outbound, just after Newlands Cross.

Emergency services are at the scene of the collision.

It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the crash.

A serious collision has led to traffic delays on the N7 Photo: Damien Eagers/INM

All lanes on the N7 outbound remain closed and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

A garda spokesperson said: "Due to a serious collision involving a bus and a truck, all lanes are temporarily closed. Please avoid the N7 outbound and use alternative routes if t all possible."

They also advised people that there would be "severe knock-on delays" on a number of other routes as a result.

They added that Southbound traffic is "advised to exit at J7 onto the N4 outbound J3 to Outer Ring Rd.

"We apologise for the delays and thank you for your patience."

AA Roadwatch have given further details about which routes are delayed after the crash.

"It's also very slow queuing for the Red Cow on the Naas Rd and Long Mile Rd.

"New Nangor Rd is busy from the Naas Rd towards the Ninth Lock Rd jct.

"There are long outbound delays from Ballymount Ind Est, onto Bóthar Katharine Tynan and all the way out to Cookstown Way, as people divert from the motorway.

"Heading the same way, it’s very slow from before the Spawell R/A on Templeogue Rd, through the M50 interchange and onto the N81 into Tallaght.

"On the M50 northbound traffic is slowest now from J11 Tallaght past J9 Red Cow.

"If you are using alternative routes to avoid Newlands Cross (such as Clondalkin, Lucan, Tallaght areas) you can join the N7 at J2 or later and traffic is very quiet from there onwards," they wrote on their blog.

