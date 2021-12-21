Seventeen men and women on drug dealing charges in Waterford

Seventeen people have been charged with drug dealing following an extensive garda operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Waterford area.

The investigation was led by gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit, and supported by local uniform, plainclothes and regional resources.

Searches of 15 locations in Waterford city and county were carried out on December 6 and 7 under Operation Tara and Operation Clean Streets targeting street level drug dealing.

The investigation was led by gardaí attached to the Waterford Divisional Drugs Unit under Operation Tara alongside the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) under Operation Clean Streets.

The accused appeared before judge Kevin Staunton at Waterford District Court on Tuesday.

Anthony O Regan (35), Cluain A Laoi; Kamil Luczak (37) Mount Suir Apartments, Gracedieu: Patrick Kinsella (30) Canada House, Canada Street; Tara McDonald (32) Thomas Hill; Lee Keoghan (32) Thomas Hill; Gavin Keoghan (37) Wellington Street; James Keniry (25) Grenan Cottage, Grenan, Kilmacthomas were charged with having heroin for sale or supply and were remanded on bail to appear in court again in February.

David Foley (39) Carrigea Crescent, Kilbarry, was charged with having cannabis for sale or supply and remanded on bail to appear in court again in February.

Dawn Burt (35) Barrack Street; Elaine Corcoran, (37) Grangecohen, Johns Park; Denis Hayes (37) Grangecohen, Johns Park; and Paul O Brien (33) Abbey Drive, Ferrybank, were charged with having Alprazolam for sale or supply and were remanded on bail to appear in court again in February.

Dean Hynes (32) Maritana Gate, Canada Street, was charged with having Diazepam and cannabis for sale or supply and remanded on bail to appear in court again in February.

Dean Foley (31) Hazel Terrace, Waterford; and Jimmy O Reilly (36) Williamstown Halting Site, were charged with having cocaine for sale or supply and were remanded on bail to appear in court again in February.

Liam Flaherty, (31) Blackberry fields, Gracedieu, was charged with having Alprazolam and cocaine for sale or supply and was remanded on bail to appear in court again in February.

Daniel O Sullivan (28) Carrokiel, Mallow, Cork, was charged with having heroin for sale or supply and was remanded in custody.

All appeared under offences contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The investigation is ongoing.