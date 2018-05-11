Seven suspected brothels searched and shut down by gardai
SEVEN suspected brothels were searched and shut down by gardai today as part of an investigation into potential Human Trafficking.
Gardaí from Kilkenny and Carlow, assisted by the National Digital Intelligence Unit, searched three properties in Kilkenny and four in Carlow.
Evidence of prostitution was found at each of the locations searched, they were all closed down and several items were seized.
Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.
Fifteen inspections were also carried out at fast food outlets, restaurants and nail bars by local Garda Immigration Officers in Kilkenny and Carlow.
One person was arrested in Carlow for immigration offences in Carlow and she was taken to Carlow District Court this afternoon.
Online Editors